Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

SY1 opened at €108.00 ($118.68) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is €104.98 and its 200-day moving average is €116.15.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

