Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

SY1 opened at €108.00 ($118.68) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is €104.98 and its 200-day moving average is €116.15.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.