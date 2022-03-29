Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.50.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

