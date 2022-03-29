Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)
