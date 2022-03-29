SVB Leerink Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $50.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of ETNB opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in 89bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in 89bio by 30.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 89bio by 577.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

