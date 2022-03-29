SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,906,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock traded up $16.12 on Tuesday, reaching $592.27. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.68 and a 200-day moving average of $654.58. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.53.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

