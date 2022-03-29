SuperFarm (SUPER) One Day Volume Tops $78.79 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $317.60 million and $78.79 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004106 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.