Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 369.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.41 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

