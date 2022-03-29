Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

