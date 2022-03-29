Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 62,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,120. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 465,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

