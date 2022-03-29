Strs Ohio Sells 20,971 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $13,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $12,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 142.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,332,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 783,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FNB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

