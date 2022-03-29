Strs Ohio Purchases 1,228 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 691.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

