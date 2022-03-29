Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 306,434 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Paramount Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

