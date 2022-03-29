Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

