Strs Ohio Buys 967 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.