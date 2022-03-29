Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Strix Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.94).

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Friday. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The firm has a market cap of £489.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

