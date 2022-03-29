Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,896. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.83 and a 200 day moving average of $261.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

