Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $872,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.33. 2,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.