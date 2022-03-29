Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 131 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 40,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 62,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.73. 2,027,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,507. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

