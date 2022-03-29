StockNews.com Lowers Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.