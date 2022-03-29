StockNews.com Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE GOL opened at $7.18 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.