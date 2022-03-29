StockNews.com Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
GOL has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.73.
NYSE GOL opened at $7.18 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
