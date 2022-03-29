StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.