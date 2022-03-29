StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

