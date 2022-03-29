StockNews.com Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.19.

UBS stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

