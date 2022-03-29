StockNews.com Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Textainer Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

