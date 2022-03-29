StockNews.com Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Textainer Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (Get Rating)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textainer Group (TGH)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.