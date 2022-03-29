StockNews.com Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

