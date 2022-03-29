StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

