StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NBRV opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
