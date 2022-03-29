StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.28 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

