StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

