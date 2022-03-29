StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

