Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Newegg Commerce Call Options (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 31,654 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average volume of 2,921 call options.

Newegg Commerce stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. Newegg Commerce has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.