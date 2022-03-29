Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

EQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.99 on Friday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

