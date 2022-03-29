Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.80. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 156,551 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 168.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.