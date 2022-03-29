Stephen A. Smith Purchases 10,000 Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Stock

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) Director Stephen A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at C$22,260.

MAV stock opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$38.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

MAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

