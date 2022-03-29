Status (SNT) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $255.81 million and approximately $36.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Status

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

