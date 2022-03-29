State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STFC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

