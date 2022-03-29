STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

