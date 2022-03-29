SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.36) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.24).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

