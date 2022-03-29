Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Reduced by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

