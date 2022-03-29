Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SWSS stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

