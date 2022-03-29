Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading Down 12.5%

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
About Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)
