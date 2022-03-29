Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading Down 12.5%

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

