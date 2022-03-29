Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.17. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

