SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 140,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,044,230 shares.The stock last traded at $68.20 and had previously closed at $66.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

