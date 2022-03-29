SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 49.5% in March

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the February 28th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SGRP remained flat at $$1.34 on Tuesday. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

