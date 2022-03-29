SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SP Plus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

