SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to post sales of $169.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the highest is $173.27 million. SP Plus reported sales of $128.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $685.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $741.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

