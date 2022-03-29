SONM (SNM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $142,489.00

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SONM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

