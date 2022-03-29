Sonendo, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sonendo’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Sonendo alerts:

SONX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.