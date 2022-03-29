SOMESING Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.98 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. SOMESING has a market cap of $138.98 million and $24.64 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

