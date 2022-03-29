SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 763.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWONF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64. SoftwareONE has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

